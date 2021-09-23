Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 7.3%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08. 28,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,686,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Get Angi alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Angi by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Angi by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Angi by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.