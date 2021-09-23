AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $24.22 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.11 million, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.