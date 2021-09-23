Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

