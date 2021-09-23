Anglo American plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Anglo American stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.