Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

