Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 156,477 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,253 call options.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NLY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

