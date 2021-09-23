Anthony Grant Hawkshaw Buys 20,000 Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Director Anthony Grant Hawkshaw purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,433 shares in the company, valued at C$269,606.61.
Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.73. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$140.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62.
About Bear Creek Mining
