AntiMatter 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $302,410.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $302,410.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00133212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045382 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,492,243 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.