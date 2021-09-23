APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APA. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

APA stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.