Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $972.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

APOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

