Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $38.62. 1,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,330. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $985.85 million, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

