Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.