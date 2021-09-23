AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $76.94. 5,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,104,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,900,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,394,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,169 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,179. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,269,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,234,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,276,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.30.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

