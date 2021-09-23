Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 20.8% in August

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of APVO opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

