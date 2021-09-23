Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $6,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

