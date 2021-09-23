APYSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $166,002.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $166,002.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00171123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00114648 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.10 or 0.06966691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,848.56 or 1.00318415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.80 or 0.00791128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002628 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.