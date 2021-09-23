Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

