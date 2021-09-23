Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

