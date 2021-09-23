Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Arconic by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.05.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

