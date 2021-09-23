Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,554 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRACU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

