Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $788,000 in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.05% of Similarweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $13,789,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $33,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $12,815,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMWB opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMWB. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

