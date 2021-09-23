Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.62% of KludeIn I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $301,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INKA opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

