Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Reduces Stock Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,750 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGACU. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 603.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 265,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 227,381 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $845,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $12,000,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGACU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.