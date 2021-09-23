Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 17,800 Shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA cut its stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Centricus Acquisition were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,965,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,484,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $12,421,000.

Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

