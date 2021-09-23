Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes $985,000 Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSDA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,632,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

