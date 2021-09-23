Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.63% of CF Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

NASDAQ:CFV opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.