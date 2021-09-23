Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 255,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCOA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the first quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter.

Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

In related news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro bought 3,200 shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

