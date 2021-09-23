ArGoApp Price Up 64.3% Over Last Week (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00074306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00112921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00165916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.54 or 0.99914821 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.05 or 0.06990550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.34 or 0.00792585 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

