Arjuna Capital Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in ABB were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ABB by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 85.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ABB by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ABB by 41.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 579,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 852,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,839. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

