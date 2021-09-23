Arjuna Capital Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,149,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,769,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,950,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,467,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,181,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

