Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $135.30 on Thursday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

