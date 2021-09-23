ARMOR One Day Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 6% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00073166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00113943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00165089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,593.73 or 0.99912891 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.40 or 0.06991299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.31 or 0.00775905 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

