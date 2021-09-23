Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.60 ($8.94) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.53).

Aroundtown stock opened at €6.10 ($7.18) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

