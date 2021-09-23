Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

