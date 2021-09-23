Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 256,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 62,903 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 348,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $151.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

