AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

