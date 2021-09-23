Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $326.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.67. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $343.83.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

