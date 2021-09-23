Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $209,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 102,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,813. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

