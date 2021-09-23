Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.03

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 2826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

