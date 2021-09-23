ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

