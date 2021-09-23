Athos Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,510 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,993,000. Proofpoint comprises approximately 2.0% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,641,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,440,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

PFPT remained flat at $$175.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.05. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $175.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $308.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. JMP Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

