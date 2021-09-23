Athos Capital Ltd Invests $991,000 in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned 1.00% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth $435,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth $494,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth $561,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,982,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSIB remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,689. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

