Athos Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $5,030,000.

JUGGU stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

