Athos Capital Ltd Takes Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEAC. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

AEAC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,165. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

