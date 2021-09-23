Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $51.12. Approximately 1,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 58,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $857.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,994. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

