Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga Purchases 16,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 122,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$423,854.59.

Robert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.92, for a total transaction of C$907,335.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Robert Huizinga sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.16, for a total transaction of C$120,780.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.