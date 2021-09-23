AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,820.00 at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,651.89.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,683.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,600.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,493.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,694.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

