AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,717.07

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,717.07 ($48.56) and traded as high as GBX 4,053 ($52.95). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 4,032 ($52.68), with a volume of 138,952 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,022.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,717.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

In related news, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

