Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

