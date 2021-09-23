B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,727. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

